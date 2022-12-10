Beldex (BDX) Price Reaches $0.0387 on Major Exchanges

Beldex (BDX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. During the last seven days, Beldex has traded 10.9% lower against the dollar. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $114.98 million and approximately $1.39 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for about $0.0387 or 0.00000226 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,270.38 or 0.07405818 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00035464 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00078724 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.96 or 0.00058085 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001330 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000375 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00009990 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00025590 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001490 BTC.

About Beldex

Beldex (BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,970,000,000 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io.

Buying and Selling Beldex

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of Beldex exchange and Beldex wallet.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

