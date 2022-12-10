Bend DAO Trading Down 19.1% Over Last 7 Days (BEND)

Bend DAO (BEND) traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. During the last seven days, Bend DAO has traded 19.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bend DAO has a market capitalization of $43.41 million and $172,183.07 worth of Bend DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bend DAO token can currently be purchased for about $0.0043 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bend DAO Profile

Bend DAO’s genesis date was March 22nd, 2022. Bend DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Bend DAO’s official Twitter account is @benddao. The official website for Bend DAO is www.benddao.xyz.

According to CryptoCompare, “BendDAO is a decentralized peer-to-pool based NFT liquidity protocol. Depositors provide ETH liquidity to the lending pool to earn interest, while borrowers are able to borrow ETH through the lending pool using NFTs as collateral instantly.Bend protocol enables NFT assets to be pooled and converted into representing ERC721 boundNFTs to realize NFT loans.”

