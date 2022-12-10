Beta Finance Reaches Market Capitalization of $50.43 Million (BETA)

Beta Finance (BETA) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. During the last seven days, Beta Finance has traded down 5% against the US dollar. Beta Finance has a total market cap of $50.43 million and $2.36 million worth of Beta Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beta Finance token can now be purchased for about $0.0818 or 0.00000477 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Beta Finance Profile

Beta Finance’s launch date was October 8th, 2021. Beta Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 616,666,667 tokens. The official message board for Beta Finance is medium.com/beta-finance. The official website for Beta Finance is betafinance.org. Beta Finance’s official Twitter account is @beta_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Beta Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beta Finance is a permissionless money market for borrowing, lending, and shorting crypto assets. This means that anyone at anytime is able to create a money market for any crypto asset.”

