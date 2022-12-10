Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $565.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock.

BIO has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $715.00 to $640.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $651.25.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Price Performance

Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $416.09 on Tuesday. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 52 week low of $344.63 and a 52 week high of $768.48. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $400.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $466.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 215.16% and a positive return on equity of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $680.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories will post 14.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BIO. Veritas Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $379,547,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $191,846,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 775,712 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $323,582,000 after acquiring an additional 193,896 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 97.6% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 195,787 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $97,034,000 after acquiring an additional 96,691 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,864,000. 64.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

