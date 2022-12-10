Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by Wahed Invest LLC

Wahed Invest LLC decreased its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Biogen in the first quarter valued at $153,111,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Biogen by 164.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,026,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $209,277,000 after purchasing an additional 638,196 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Biogen by 48.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,546,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $315,293,000 after purchasing an additional 501,800 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Biogen by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,121,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,973,904,000 after purchasing an additional 384,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Biogen by 375.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 455,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $92,956,000 after purchasing an additional 360,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $285.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $282.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.74. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.16 and a 12 month high of $311.88.

Insider Activity

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.64. Biogen had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 27.64%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 17.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Susan H. Alexander sold 5,532 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total value of $1,552,832.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,396 shares in the company, valued at $11,058,457.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Biogen from $321.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Biogen from $221.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Biogen from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Biogen from $240.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Biogen from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.75.

About Biogen

(Get Rating)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.