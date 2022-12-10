BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $206.17.

BNTX has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $148.00 target price on BioNTech in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Cowen initiated coverage on BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $180.00 price objective on BioNTech in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Berenberg Bank set a $312.00 price objective on BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on BioNTech from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Get BioNTech alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioNTech

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of BioNTech by 6.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in BioNTech by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in BioNTech by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in BioNTech by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its stake in BioNTech by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 13.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioNTech Stock Performance

NASDAQ BNTX opened at $170.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.33 billion, a PE ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.36. BioNTech has a 1-year low of $117.08 and a 1-year high of $302.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 5.30.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $7.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $3.38. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. BioNTech had a return on equity of 66.45% and a net margin of 55.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $14.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BioNTech will post 35.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioNTech Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.