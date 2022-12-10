Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$14.22.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BIR. Cormark boosted their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Haywood Securities boosted their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. TD Securities raised Birchcliff Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$13.50 to C$12.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Get Birchcliff Energy alerts:

Birchcliff Energy Price Performance

Shares of TSE BIR opened at C$9.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.51 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.35. The firm has a market cap of C$2.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.80. Birchcliff Energy has a 52 week low of C$5.42 and a 52 week high of C$12.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.79.

Birchcliff Energy Announces Dividend

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Birchcliff Energy’s payout ratio is 3.20%.

(Get Rating)

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Birchcliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birchcliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.