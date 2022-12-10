BitCash (BITC) Price Reaches $0.0016 on Major Exchanges

BitCash (BITC) traded 19.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. During the last week, BitCash has traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. BitCash has a total market cap of $36,534.20 and $19.46 worth of BitCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitCash coin can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About BitCash

BitCash launched on August 28th, 2018. BitCash’s total supply is 31,675,547 coins and its circulating supply is 22,198,153 coins. The Reddit community for BitCash is https://reddit.com/r/bitcashcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BitCash is www.choosebitcash.com. BitCash’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcash. BitCash’s official Twitter account is @choosebitcash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BitCash

According to CryptoCompare, “By combining the advantages of cryptocurrency (speed, privacy, decentralization, low fees) with traditional fiat banking systems (transaction records, account names, electronic statements, accounting software integration) BitCash is a decentralized cryptocurrency designed to facilitate real-world trade between consumers and merchants with a goal of becoming the world’s most used cryptocurrency.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

