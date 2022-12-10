Bitcicoin One Day Volume Hits $331,637.98 (BITCI)

Bitcicoin (BITCI) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. Bitcicoin has a total market cap of $19.46 million and $331,637.98 worth of Bitcicoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitcicoin has traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcicoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcicoin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002021 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00009701 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $956.03 or 0.05564722 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.80 or 0.00505440 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcicoin Coin Profile

Bitcicoin (CRYPTO:BITCI) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 29th, 2020. Bitcicoin’s total supply is 29,913,670,123 coins and its circulating supply is 7,789,232,108 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcicoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcicom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcicoin’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcicom. Bitcicoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcicom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcicoin is www.bitcichain.com.

Buying and Selling Bitcicoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcicoin, the mainnet coin of the BitciChain blockchain, gains value with Token projects created on the Bitcichain blockchain. For the transfer of tokens on Bitcichain, the blockchain network fee is paid with Bitcicoin. Bitcicoin can be easily stored in Bitci E-Wallets developed by Bitci Teknoloji. Bitcicoin can be traded on Bitci.com and all stock exchanges on which it is listed.Proof of Authority (PoA) is an algorithm that offers a more flexible blockchain consensus mechanism as an alternative to Proof of Work and Proof of Stake, performs better in terms of transaction capacity per second, and provides a consensus mechanism based on the reputation of the validator itself.In Proof-of-Authority-based networks, transactions and blocks are validated by validated accounts known as “validators”. Validators run software that enables transactions in blocks.See the Features tab for additional information.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcicoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcicoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcicoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcicoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcicoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.