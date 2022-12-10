Bitcoin SV (BSV) Trading 4.7% Higher This Week

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. Bitcoin SV has a market capitalization of $841.87 million and $33.32 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be purchased for about $43.74 or 0.00254714 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded 4.7% higher against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17,171.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $109.66 or 0.00638651 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00052048 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000697 BTC.
Bitcoin SV Coin Profile
BSV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,248,183 coins. The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.com. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinassn and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Bitcoin SV Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
