BITICA COIN Price Up 23.8% Over Last Week (BDCC)

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. Over the last seven days, BITICA COIN has traded 23.8% higher against the dollar. BITICA COIN has a market cap of $3.81 million and $160,357.13 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BITICA COIN coin can currently be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00001231 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITICA COIN Coin Profile

BITICA COIN is a coin. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. BITICA COIN’s official website is thebitica.com. BITICA COIN’s official message board is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19.

BITICA COIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency . BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.21218873 USD and is up 4.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $125,026.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

