Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.95-$4.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.06. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Black Hills from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Siebert Williams Shank upped their price objective on shares of Black Hills to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Black Hills from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday.

Black Hills Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BKH traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.14. 394,306 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,913. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.88. Black Hills has a 12-month low of $59.08 and a 12-month high of $80.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.71.

Black Hills Increases Dividend

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $462.60 million during the quarter. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 11.07%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Black Hills will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This is a boost from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.66%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Black Hills

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Black Hills by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Black Hills by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 218,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,481.5 megawatts of generation capacity and 8,892 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

Featured Articles

