Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) CEO Katharine A. Keenan Sells 2,299 Shares of Stock

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total value of $54,095.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,962,922.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock opened at $23.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.25. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.49 and a 1 year high of $32.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.03 and a 200-day moving average of $27.30.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 39.99%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackstone Mortgage Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.46%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.40%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BXMT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 7,543 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,705,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 5,520 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 376,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,953,000 after purchasing an additional 68,600 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,239,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,298,000 after purchasing an additional 22,565 shares during the period. 55.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $30.00 to $27.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

