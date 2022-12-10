Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Receives $114.70 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the forty-two brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and twenty have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $114.68.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SQ shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Block from $100.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Block from $90.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Block from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Block from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

In other Block news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.71, for a total transaction of $1,652,602.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 422,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,698,651.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Block news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.71, for a total transaction of $1,652,602.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 422,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,698,651.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 4,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total value of $220,897.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,220 shares in the company, valued at $5,909,894.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 412,842 shares of company stock worth $24,966,863 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SQ. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Block by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 53,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,265,000 after purchasing an additional 12,731 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Block by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 4,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Block by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 109,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,846,000 after purchasing an additional 32,480 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC increased its holdings in Block by 391.6% in the 1st quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 10,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 7,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG purchased a new stake in Block in the 1st quarter worth about $2,794,000. 62.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SQ stock opened at $64.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.46 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Block has a 12 month low of $51.34 and a 12 month high of $189.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.81.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Block had a negative net margin of 2.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.10%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Block will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

