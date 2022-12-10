Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Bought by Bares Capital Management Inc.

Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,637,074 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 426,204 shares during the period. Block comprises 14.9% of Bares Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Bares Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.14% of Block worth $407,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Block by 63.6% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 216,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,286,000 after acquiring an additional 84,008 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Block by 42,272.9% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 24,941 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Block in the 2nd quarter valued at about $313,000. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Block by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 66,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,069,000 after buying an additional 4,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Block by 816.4% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 29,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 26,687 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SQ shares. Mizuho increased their target price on Block from $57.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut Block from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Block from $90.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Block from $134.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Block in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Block currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.68.

Shares of SQ opened at $64.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.64 billion, a PE ratio of -69.46 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.27 and its 200-day moving average is $67.81. Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.34 and a fifty-two week high of $189.87.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. Block had a negative net margin of 2.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Block news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 4,045 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total transaction of $220,897.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,909,894.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total value of $2,041,523.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 428,058 shares in the company, valued at $28,401,648.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 4,045 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total value of $220,897.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,909,894.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 412,842 shares of company stock worth $24,966,863 in the last ninety days. 11.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

