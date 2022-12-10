Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Price Target Increased to $14.50 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by DA Davidson from $13.50 to $14.50 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BLBD. StockNews.com lowered shares of Blue Bird from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Blue Bird to $18.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Blue Bird Trading Down 3.0 %

Blue Bird stock opened at $12.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.03 and a 200 day moving average of $10.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.56 and a beta of 1.31. Blue Bird has a 12-month low of $7.14 and a 12-month high of $22.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Blue Bird

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Blue Bird by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Blue Bird by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 445,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Blue Bird by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Blue Bird in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Blue Bird by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the period. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses.

