Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Price Target Increased to $14.50 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by DA Davidson from $13.50 to $14.50 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BLBD. StockNews.com lowered shares of Blue Bird from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Blue Bird to $18.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.
Blue Bird Trading Down 3.0 %
Blue Bird stock opened at $12.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.03 and a 200 day moving average of $10.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.56 and a beta of 1.31. Blue Bird has a 12-month low of $7.14 and a 12-month high of $22.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.03.
About Blue Bird
Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses.
