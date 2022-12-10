BlueArk (BRK) Reaches One Day Volume of $627,953.24

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. One BlueArk token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BlueArk has a total market cap of $60.61 million and $627,953.24 worth of BlueArk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BlueArk has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,180.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.72 or 0.00638595 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.72 or 0.00254488 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00052114 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00056853 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00005189 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001278 BTC.

BlueArk Profile

BRK is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2021. BlueArk’s total supply is 650,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000,000 tokens. BlueArk’s official Twitter account is @brkmetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BlueArk is brk.blueark.io.

BlueArk Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BlueArk (BRK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BlueArk has a current supply of 650,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BlueArk is 0.00186159 USD and is down -0.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $663,138.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://brk.blueark.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlueArk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlueArk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BlueArk using one of the exchanges listed above.

