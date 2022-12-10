Bluzelle Market Cap Achieves $22.08 Million (BLZ)

Bluzelle (BLZ) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. Bluzelle has a total market capitalization of $22.08 million and $4.33 million worth of Bluzelle was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bluzelle has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Bluzelle token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0648 or 0.00000378 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bluzelle’s genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Bluzelle’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 340,999,974 tokens. The Reddit community for Bluzelle is https://reddit.com/r/bluzelle and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bluzelle is bluzelle.com. Bluzelle’s official Twitter account is @bluzellehq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bluzelle is a decentralized, scalable database service that aims to provide an effective data storage solution for the newly emerging blockchain ecosystem. It provides a solution to the scaling problems that developers of decentralized applications (dApps) face while using centralized infrastructure and traditional cloud-based databases.Bluzelle uses reliable ”swarm” technology, in which it stores tiny bits of data in groups of nodes or “swarms” which are distributed across the globe. Since this makes it independent of single data centres, Bluzelle’s scaling ability is limitless. Bluzelle adjusts the number of nodes and their location dynamically, reducing request time and improving overall performance. Bluzelle's swarm technology makes it extremely reliable as it redundantly stores pieces of data across the globe, eliminating a single point of failure. Since there are no data centres, Bluzelle’s resources are provided by network “producers”, who earn funds and pass on the savings to users.”

