Bluzelle Price Tops $0.0649 on Exchanges (BLZ)

Bluzelle (BLZ) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. Bluzelle has a total market cap of $22.12 million and $3.87 million worth of Bluzelle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bluzelle has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Bluzelle token can now be purchased for $0.0649 or 0.00000377 BTC on major exchanges.



Bluzelle was first traded on November 1st, 2017. Bluzelle’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 340,999,974 tokens. The Reddit community for Bluzelle is https://reddit.com/r/bluzelle and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bluzelle’s official Twitter account is @bluzellehq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bluzelle is bluzelle.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bluzelle is a decentralized, scalable database service that aims to provide an effective data storage solution for the newly emerging blockchain ecosystem. It provides a solution to the scaling problems that developers of decentralized applications (dApps) face while using centralized infrastructure and traditional cloud-based databases.Bluzelle uses reliable ”swarm” technology, in which it stores tiny bits of data in groups of nodes or “swarms” which are distributed across the globe. Since this makes it independent of single data centres, Bluzelle’s scaling ability is limitless. Bluzelle adjusts the number of nodes and their location dynamically, reducing request time and improving overall performance. Bluzelle's swarm technology makes it extremely reliable as it redundantly stores pieces of data across the globe, eliminating a single point of failure. Since there are no data centres, Bluzelle’s resources are provided by network “producers”, who earn funds and pass on the savings to users.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bluzelle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bluzelle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bluzelle using one of the exchanges listed above.

