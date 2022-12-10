BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Stock Rating Upgraded by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. BNP Paribas currently has $49.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock.

BWA has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet raised BorgWarner from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on BorgWarner from $37.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of BorgWarner from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $48.80.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BorgWarner Price Performance

BWA opened at $40.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.25. BorgWarner has a 52-week low of $31.14 and a 52-week high of $50.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.44.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that BorgWarner will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.71%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BWA. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 91.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the second quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.