Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Stock Rating Lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $316.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $315.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SAM. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Boston Beer to $410.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a sell rating and set a $251.00 target price on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an underweight rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Beer presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $355.87.

Boston Beer Trading Up 0.4 %

Boston Beer stock opened at $360.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.51 and a beta of 0.96. Boston Beer has a 1-year low of $287.00 and a 1-year high of $547.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $369.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $349.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Beer

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $596.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.42 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Boston Beer will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Boston Beer news, insider John C. Geist sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.73, for a total value of $2,063,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,961,292.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 101 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $35,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John C. Geist sold 5,000 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.73, for a total transaction of $2,063,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,752 shares in the company, valued at $1,961,292.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,301 shares of company stock valued at $2,179,060 in the last ninety days. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boston Beer

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,292,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,701,000 after purchasing an additional 475,135 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 886,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,787,000 after purchasing an additional 18,969 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Boston Beer by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 275,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,065,000 after buying an additional 24,617 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Boston Beer by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 251,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,837,000 after buying an additional 10,704 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Boston Beer by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 142,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,006,000 after buying an additional 29,851 shares during the period. 70.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

