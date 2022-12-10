Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $108.00 to $94.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $80.29.

Shares of NYSE BFAM opened at $65.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 48.33 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.98. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $54.19 and a fifty-two week high of $140.02.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the second quarter worth $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 52.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the second quarter worth $46,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 14.2% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 159.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

