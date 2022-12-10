Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.83.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Brilliant Earth Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Brilliant Earth Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in Brilliant Earth Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in Brilliant Earth Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Institutional investors own 6.26% of the company’s stock.

Brilliant Earth Group Trading Up 1.9 %

Brilliant Earth Group Company Profile

BRLT opened at $4.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $460.30 million, a PE ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 1.80. Brilliant Earth Group has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $18.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.11.

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc engages in the design, procurement, and retail sale of diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry.

