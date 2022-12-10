Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.
BWEN has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet cut shares of Broadwind from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Broadwind to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.
Broadwind Stock Performance
NASDAQ BWEN opened at $1.73 on Wednesday. Broadwind has a twelve month low of $1.46 and a twelve month high of $3.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $35.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.16.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadwind
About Broadwind
Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Broadwind (BWEN)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/05 – 12/09
- There Is Fundamental Value In Broadcom, And It Yields 3.35%
- Costco vs Amazon: an end of the year showdown
- Discount Retailers Could Make Good Bargain Stocks
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Broadwind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadwind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.