Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

BWEN has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet cut shares of Broadwind from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Broadwind to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Broadwind Stock Performance

NASDAQ BWEN opened at $1.73 on Wednesday. Broadwind has a twelve month low of $1.46 and a twelve month high of $3.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $35.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadwind

About Broadwind

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BWEN. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadwind by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 344,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 88,600 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Broadwind by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 141,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Alerus Financial NA lifted its stake in shares of Broadwind by 176.0% in the 1st quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 36,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadwind in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Broadwind by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,734,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 8,120 shares during the last quarter. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets.

Further Reading

