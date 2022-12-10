Brokerages Set Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO) PT at GBX 661.86

Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 628.83 ($7.67).

AUTO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 660 ($8.05) price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Auto Trader Group from GBX 596 ($7.27) to GBX 528 ($6.44) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 530 ($6.46) target price on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Auto Trader Group from GBX 690 ($8.41) to GBX 635 ($7.74) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th.

Get Auto Trader Group alerts:

Auto Trader Group Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Auto Trader Group stock opened at GBX 562.20 ($6.86) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 545.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 581.16. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.24 billion and a PE ratio of 2,248.80. Auto Trader Group has a 52-week low of GBX 479.80 ($5.85) and a 52-week high of GBX 749 ($9.13). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.76, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Auto Trader Group Cuts Dividend

Auto Trader Group Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th will be issued a GBX 2.80 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. Auto Trader Group’s dividend payout ratio is 32.80%.

(Get Rating)

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Auto Trader Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Trader Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.