Brokerages Set Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Target Price at $6.48

Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.48.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €5.30 ($5.58) to €5.80 ($6.11) in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.20 ($6.53) to €6.50 ($6.84) in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €5.20 ($5.47) to €5.50 ($5.79) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. AlphaValue upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.70 ($7.05) to €6.90 ($7.26) in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of BBVA stock opened at $5.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $36.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.86. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 1-year low of $3.93 and a 1-year high of $6.97.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Cuts Dividend

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 26.64%. The business had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.06 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.1168 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.10%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 53,925,503 shares of the bank’s stock worth $239,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526,344 shares during the period. Harding Loevner LP boosted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 23,355,535 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,332,000 after acquiring an additional 204,443 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,345,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148,079 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,956,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,926,000 after acquiring an additional 31,637 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,946,403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,835,000 after acquiring an additional 414,352 shares during the period. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension and investment funds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.