BTIG Research Increases Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Price Target to $101.00

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by BTIG Research from $92.00 to $101.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LEN. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Lennar in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Lennar in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Lennar from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Lennar from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Lennar from $73.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $98.40.

Get Lennar alerts:

Lennar Price Performance

Shares of LEN stock opened at $88.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.44. Lennar has a one year low of $62.54 and a one year high of $117.54. The firm has a market cap of $25.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85, a P/E/G ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 7.73 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.42. Lennar had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 23.12%. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.04 billion. On average, analysts expect that Lennar will post 17.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 12th. Lennar’s payout ratio is 9.92%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Lennar by 3.8% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,732 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lennar by 1.1% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 35,285 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lennar in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,645,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lennar in the second quarter worth $397,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 90.5% during the second quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,584 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares in the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lennar

(Get Rating)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.