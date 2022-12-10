BuildUp Trading 5.1% Higher Over Last Week (BUP)

BuildUp (BUP) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. During the last week, BuildUp has traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. BuildUp has a market cap of $198.21 million and $5,779.41 worth of BuildUp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BuildUp token can currently be bought for $0.0200 or 0.00000116 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BuildUp Profile

BuildUp’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,900,000,000 tokens. BuildUp’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BuildUp is gomoneda.com.

Buying and Selling BuildUp

According to CryptoCompare, “BuildUp (BUP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. BuildUp has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BuildUp is 0.02023085 USD and is down -0.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $5,984.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gomoneda.com/.”

