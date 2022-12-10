Caleres, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:CAL)

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the textile maker on Friday, January 6th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st.

Caleres has a payout ratio of 6.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Caleres to earn $4.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.1%.

Shares of CAL stock opened at $22.11 on Friday. Caleres has a twelve month low of $17.82 and a twelve month high of $31.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.34. The company has a market capitalization of $787.56 million, a P/E ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.69.

Caleres ( NYSE:CAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The textile maker reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Caleres had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 48.52%. The company had revenue of $798.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.94 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Caleres will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CAL shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Caleres from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Caleres in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, CL King lowered their price objective on shares of Caleres from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

In related news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $178,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 208,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,744,414.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $178,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 208,736 shares in the company, valued at $5,744,414.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total value of $133,917.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 196,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,363,129.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,520 shares of company stock worth $692,710. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAL. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Caleres in the third quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Caleres by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 520,545 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,608,000 after buying an additional 38,540 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in Caleres by 59.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 16,140 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 6,043 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Caleres by 4.3% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 878,135 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $21,302,000 after acquiring an additional 35,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Caleres by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 37,977 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

