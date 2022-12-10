Cambridge Trust Co. Has $2.82 Million Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Cambridge Trust Co. decreased its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,950 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 184.4% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 16,830 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 10,913 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA grew its stake in Applied Materials by 2.3% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 6,578 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 25.4% during the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 11.3% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Applied Materials by 16.7% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 74,799 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,856,000 after acquiring an additional 10,714 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Stock Down 1.2 %

AMAT opened at $107.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $92.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.55. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.12 and a twelve month high of $167.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 56.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. B. Riley cut their price target on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Applied Materials from $197.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.65.

Applied Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.