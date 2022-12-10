Cambridge Trust Co. Sells 80 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Cambridge Trust Co. reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $224.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $220.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.35. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $202.05 and a 12 month high of $310.35.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

