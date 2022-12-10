Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Releases Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.35-$1.35 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.40 billion-$1.40 billion. Capri also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.85-$6.85 EPS.

Shares of CPRI traded down $1.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,852,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,733,111. Capri has a 12 month low of $36.90 and a 12 month high of $72.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.26.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.25. Capri had a return on equity of 38.60% and a net margin of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. Capri’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Capri will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capri declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 14.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Capri in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Capri from $72.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Capri from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Capri to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Capri from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Capri in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,042,000. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Capri by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 25,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 11,872 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in Capri in the 2nd quarter worth about $648,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Capri by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in Capri by 131.8% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 11,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 6,759 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

