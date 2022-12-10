Cardano Achieves Market Capitalization of $10.79 Billion (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00001822 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cardano has a market cap of $10.79 billion and approximately $95.70 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Cardano has traded down 2.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,271.89 or 0.07405993 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00035467 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00078799 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00057799 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001333 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000375 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00009999 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00025577 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001477 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000283 BTC.

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,230,640,457 coins and its circulating supply is 34,468,903,271 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov.Blockchain data provided by:”

