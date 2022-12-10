Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Carnival Co. & from $29.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Carnival Co. & to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.89.

NYSE CCL opened at $8.87 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Carnival Co. & has a 1-year low of $6.11 and a 1-year high of $23.86.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 30th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 73.99% and a negative return on equity of 65.42%. On average, equities analysts predict that Carnival Co. & will post -4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 22,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 4,366 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 32,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 11,907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

