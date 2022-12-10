Cashaa 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $167,645.42 (CAS)

Cashaa (CAS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 10th. Cashaa has a market capitalization of $4.80 million and approximately $167,645.42 worth of Cashaa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cashaa token can currently be purchased for about $0.0066 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Cashaa has traded up 11.8% against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002037 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000281 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000348 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $951.22 or 0.05542064 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $86.94 or 0.00506543 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000254 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,196.74 or 0.30277583 BTC.
Cashaa Profile
Cashaa was first traded on October 1st, 2017. Cashaa’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 725,890,858 tokens. Cashaa’s official message board is community.cashaa.com. The Reddit community for Cashaa is https://reddit.com/r/cashaa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cashaa’s official website is www.cashaa.com. Cashaa’s official Twitter account is @yourcashaa and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Cashaa
