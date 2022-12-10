Cashaa (CAS) Price Tops $0.0066 on Exchanges

Cashaa (CAS) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 10th. One Cashaa token can now be bought for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Cashaa has traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cashaa has a market capitalization of $4.76 million and $172,236.01 worth of Cashaa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cashaa Token Profile

Cashaa was first traded on October 1st, 2017. Cashaa’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 725,890,858 tokens. The official message board for Cashaa is community.cashaa.com. The official website for Cashaa is www.cashaa.com. Cashaa’s official Twitter account is @yourcashaa and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cashaa is https://reddit.com/r/cashaa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cashaa

According to CryptoCompare, “Cashaa is an Ethereum-based banking platform powered by the technology of Auxledger. It offers an exchange and money transfer services between fiat and cryptocurrencies. financial technology combined with fiat will enable real-time, peer-to-peer value exchange and payment services across all the Blockchain. The integrated Cashaa's wallet system enables its community to save, spend, borrow and get insured, with a simplified user experience in a legally compliant way. CAS, an EIP-20 token, is used as the main currency of Cashaa's ecosystem and allows its holders to acquire premium services, trade cryptocurrencies anywhere in the world, provide the credit score for lenders, participate in governing mechanism of CAS usage, and publicly trade tokens.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cashaa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cashaa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cashaa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

