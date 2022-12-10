CastleArk Alternatives LLC Makes New Investment in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 90,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,160,000. ProShares UltraPro QQQ accounts for approximately 16.7% of CastleArk Alternatives LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TQQQ. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 98,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,356,000 after buying an additional 39,061 shares during the period. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 338.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 27,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 21,122 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth about $364,000. DRW Securities LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 236,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,677,000 after buying an additional 10,522 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 8,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period.

Get ProShares UltraPro QQQ alerts:

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Stock Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:TQQQ opened at $20.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.94. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 1-year low of $16.32 and a 1-year high of $87.49.

About ProShares UltraPro QQQ

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TQQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.