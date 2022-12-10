CDbio (MCD) One Day Trading Volume Hits $30,617.15

CDbio (MCD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. CDbio has a total market capitalization of $1.00 billion and approximately $30,617.15 worth of CDbio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CDbio has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar. One CDbio token can now be purchased for $3.98 or 0.00023229 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CDbio alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $948.72 or 0.05533891 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $86.43 or 0.00504278 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,166.44 or 0.30142182 BTC.

About CDbio

CDbio was first traded on January 24th, 2022. CDbio’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. CDbio’s official Twitter account is @cdbioofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CDbio is www.cdbio.global.

CDbio Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CDBIO is a medical foundation based in the Republic of Seychelles that provides molecularmedical/healthcare services based on advanced molecular physics.CDBIO's Molecular-Medical/Healthcare platform consists of a platform that enables safe collection/classification/analysis/sharing/transaction/management of patient sensitive medical/health data based on trust among participants. It also provides a variety of medical and healthcare services using data, as well as simple medical and health data. Based on this molecular-medical/healthcare platform, we want to help overcome diseases by early diagnosis of all diseases and providing optimized personalized medical services to individual patients, and further contribute to human health and prolongation through disease prevention and systematic health care.MCD is a basic transaction coin for CDBIO Molecular-Medical/Healthcare Platform Blockchain. It is based on Ethereum ERC-20, which can be purchased and sold on the exchange and can be remitted between users.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CDbio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CDbio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CDbio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CDbio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CDbio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.