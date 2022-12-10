Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) versus MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) Head-To-Head Comparison

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Rating) and MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Centrus Energy and MDU Resources Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centrus Energy 57.33% -151.53% 31.56% MDU Resources Group 5.14% 10.01% 3.70%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

41.1% of Centrus Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.3% of MDU Resources Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.3% of Centrus Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of MDU Resources Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Centrus Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A MDU Resources Group 1 0 0 0 1.00

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Centrus Energy and MDU Resources Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

MDU Resources Group has a consensus target price of $30.50, suggesting a potential downside of 0.33%. Given MDU Resources Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MDU Resources Group is more favorable than Centrus Energy.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Centrus Energy and MDU Resources Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Centrus Energy $298.30 million 1.63 $175.00 million $8.03 4.18 MDU Resources Group $5.68 billion 1.10 $378.13 million $1.66 18.43

MDU Resources Group has higher revenue and earnings than Centrus Energy. Centrus Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MDU Resources Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Centrus Energy has a beta of 2.02, indicating that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MDU Resources Group has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Centrus Energy

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and natural uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants. The Technical Solutions segment offers technical, manufacturing, engineering, procurement, construction, and operations services to public and private sector customers, including the American Centrifuge engineering and testing activities. The company was formerly known as USEC Inc. and changed its name to Centrus Energy Corp. in September 2014. Centrus Energy Corp. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc. engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as operates 3,500 miles of transmission lines and 4,800 miles of distribution lines. Its Natural Gas Distribution segment distributes natural gas for residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Idaho, Minnesota, Montana, North Dakota, Oregon, South Dakota, Washington, and Wyoming; and offers supply-related value-added services. The company's Pipeline segment provides natural gas transportation and underground storage services through a regulated pipeline system primarily in the Rocky Mountain and northern Great Plains regions; and cathodic protection and other energy-related services. Its Construction Materials and Contracting segment mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates; produces and sells asphalt mix; and supplies ready-mixed concrete. This segment is also involved in the sale of cement, finished concrete products, and other building materials and related contracting services. The company's Construction Services segment designs, constructs, and maintains electrical and communication wiring and infrastructure, fire suppression systems, mechanical piping and services; overhead and underground electrical, gas, and communication infrastructure; and manufactures and distributes transmission lines construction equipment. It serves manufacturing, commercial, industrial, transportation, institutional, and renewable and government customers, as well as utilities. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Bismarck, North Dakota.

