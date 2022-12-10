Centuria Office REIT (ASX:COF) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.04

Centuria Office REIT (ASX:COF – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Friday, December 9th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, January 30th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Sunday, January 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th.
Centuria Office REIT Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.70, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63.
Centuria Office REIT Company Profile
See Also
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/05 – 12/09
- There Is Fundamental Value In Broadcom, And It Yields 3.35%
- Costco vs Amazon: an end of the year showdown
- Discount Retailers Could Make Good Bargain Stocks
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Centuria Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centuria Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.