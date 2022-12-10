Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) CEO Leagh Erin Turner Sells 6,500 Shares

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.74, for a total transaction of $407,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,643 shares in the company, valued at $11,082,581.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ceridian HCM Stock Down 1.4 %

CDAY opened at $64.90 on Friday. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.23 and a 12-month high of $106.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $315.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.37 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 6.52% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ceridian HCM

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ceridian HCM by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,591,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,105,000 after acquiring an additional 658,046 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in Ceridian HCM by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 14,994,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731,243 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the 1st quarter valued at $366,250,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ceridian HCM by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,883,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,245,000 after acquiring an additional 201,546 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Ceridian HCM by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,295,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,989,000 after acquiring an additional 17,648 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CDAY shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $73.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays raised shares of Ceridian HCM from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ceridian HCM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.15.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

