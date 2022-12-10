CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 99.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 980,438 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Columbus Macro LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 21,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 9,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 5,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:OEF opened at $176.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.84. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a one year low of $157.57 and a one year high of $222.35.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

