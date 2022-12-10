CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 98.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 435,607 shares during the quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 95.9% during the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $106.33 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.85 and a 1 year high of $151.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.52.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.236 dividend. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

