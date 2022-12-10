CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $1.20 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 98.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,127,478 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.9% during the second quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.8% during the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 25,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% during the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 57,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Stockton raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 6,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elite Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.6% in the second quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group set a $55.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.47.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of PFE stock opened at $51.72 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.44 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.49.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.31. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.95% and a net margin of 29.81%. The business had revenue of $22.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.04 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

