CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 99.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 545,901 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Insight Inv LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny bought 29,992,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $374,908,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total value of $18,304,306.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,948,810 shares in the company, valued at $38,387,552,272.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny purchased 29,992,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $374,908,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 620,386 shares of company stock valued at $212,234,083 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.
Shares of LLY stock opened at $360.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.13. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $231.87 and a one year high of $375.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $352.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $327.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.20, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.35.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.86%.
Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.
