CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,167,298 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 98.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,357 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,167,298 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VFC. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,515 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of V.F. during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,619,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 68,835 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,914,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in V.F. by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 28,858 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in V.F. by 292.8% during the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,326 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 15,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VFC shares. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of V.F. from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of V.F. from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of V.F. from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of V.F. from $56.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of V.F. from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, V.F. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.60.

V.F. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $28.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.20 and a 200 day moving average of $39.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.39. V.F. Co. has a 12-month low of $26.46 and a 12-month high of $77.32.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 29.99%. On average, research analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

V.F. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.23%. This is a positive change from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is 185.19%.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Featured Articles

