CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,525,874 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 99.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,525,874 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in NextEra Energy by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NEE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.90.

NEE stock opened at $84.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.79 and its 200-day moving average is $81.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $167.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.48. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.22 and a twelve month high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.63%.

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $826,368.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,847.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 2,277 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total transaction of $194,159.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 175,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,003,256.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $826,368.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,847.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,215 shares of company stock worth $1,904,360 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

