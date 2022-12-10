CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 843,217 Shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) by 94.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 49,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 843,217 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 41.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 57,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 16,848 shares during the last quarter. Treynor Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Treynor Bancshares Inc. now owns 13,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 429,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,890,000 after purchasing an additional 5,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the second quarter worth about $14,044,000.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of SPIP stock opened at $26.24 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 12-month low of $25.28 and a 12-month high of $31.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.97.

