Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Cheetah Mobile Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of Cheetah Mobile stock opened at $2.08 on Wednesday. Cheetah Mobile has a 1-year low of $1.41 and a 1-year high of $7.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cheetah Mobile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cheetah Mobile stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,111 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Cheetah Mobile as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

About Cheetah Mobile

Cheetah Mobile Inc operates as an internet company in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company's utility products include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; Security Master, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; and Duba Anti-virus, an internet security application to protect users against known and unknown security threats and malicious applications.

