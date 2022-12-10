Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of Chembio Diagnostics stock opened at $0.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $10.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.65. Chembio Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $0.23 and a 52 week high of $1.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.55.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Chembio Diagnostics by 98.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 69,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 34,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Chembio Diagnostics by 383.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 113,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 90,100 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Chembio Diagnostics during the first quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Chembio Diagnostics by 41.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,562,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 457,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.63% of the company’s stock.

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for COVID-19, HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue, chikungunya, Chagas, ebola, leishmaniasis, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, rickettsia, and Burkholderia diseases.

